Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 809 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Equifax by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

EFX opened at $251.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

In related news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

