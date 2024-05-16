Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $213,000 in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GT. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 54,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.86.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GT. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.98.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

