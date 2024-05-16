Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $224,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 920 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Autodesk by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.67.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,448 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $220.24 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.90 and a 200-day moving average of $236.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

