Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $233,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.82. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

