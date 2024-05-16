Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,654 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,879,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,923,000 after acquiring an additional 207,383 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 16.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,930,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

FHB opened at $22.05 on Thursday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

