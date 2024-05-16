Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 5,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $225,055.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,867.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,888 shares of company stock worth $827,655. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

