Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $237,000 Investment in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 170.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 162,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after buying an additional 58,055 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 30,101 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 116,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Artesian Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

ARTNA stock opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Artesian Resources Co. has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $417.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.20.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.296 dividend. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.24%.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Stories

