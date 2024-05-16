Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,341 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Evolent Health by 9.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 25.4% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 389.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $556.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.87 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

