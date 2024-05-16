Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,528,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,320,000 after acquiring an additional 457,710 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,474,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 192.8% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 430,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after buying an additional 283,348 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 786.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 214,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 190,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,424,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,034,000 after acquiring an additional 189,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

WDS opened at $18.64 on Thursday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.