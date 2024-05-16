Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 6,828 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 42,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 388,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

