Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 9,000 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 215,013 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 11.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,795,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,876,000 after acquiring an additional 979,481 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,716,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 533,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

TV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.79. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.87). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

