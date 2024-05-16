Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Director Reginald Stevenson Smith Acquires 30,000 Shares

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) Director Reginald Stevenson Smith bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.38 per share, with a total value of C$101,400.00.

Journey Energy stock opened at C$3.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$216.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.76. Journey Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.02 and a 12-month high of C$6.22.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Journey Energy had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of C$55.91 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.3599202 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JOY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Journey Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cormark increased their price target on Journey Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

