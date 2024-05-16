JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after buying an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $253,076,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,144,000 after buying an additional 1,366,360 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,025.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,267,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,806,000 after buying an additional 1,226,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $202.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $133.96 and a 52 week high of $202.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,550,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,550,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,078,240 shares of company stock valued at $197,968,219 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

