JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 48,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 179,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $202.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $580.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.96 and a fifty-two week high of $202.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,078,240 shares of company stock worth $197,968,219. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.