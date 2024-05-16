Jump Financial LLC Acquires 393 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $145.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.41 and its 200-day moving average is $146.51. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.74 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

