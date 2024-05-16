Jump Financial LLC Acquires 4,457 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AL. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AL. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In other news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Air Lease news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $658,742.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,152. Corporate insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

