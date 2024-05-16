Jump Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 274.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,611 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC dropped their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $485.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.99. The company has a market capitalization of $217.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.17 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

