Jump Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alamo Group worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALG shares. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insider Activity

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $93,577.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,647.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $200.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.48 and its 200 day moving average is $202.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.07. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.74 and a 52-week high of $231.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $425.59 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

