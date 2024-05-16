Jump Financial LLC Boosts Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 158.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Huron Consulting Group worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth $3,577,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at $217,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN opened at $86.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.57. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $113.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $29,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,461.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ernest W. Jr. Torain sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $29,439.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,461.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,380 shares of company stock worth $3,548,734. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HURN. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

