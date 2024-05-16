Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,672 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of IMAX worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in IMAX during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in IMAX in the third quarter worth $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 41.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

In other IMAX news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,057.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $104,516.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,057.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMAX stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $926.46 million, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

