Jump Financial LLC Buys 21,576 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 471.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,576 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in IAC by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,549,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,138,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 265,235 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,904,000 after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 54,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised IAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

IAC Stock Performance

NASDAQ IAC opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.34.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.53). IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.