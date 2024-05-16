Jump Financial LLC Buys 6,317 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 178.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Dover by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 18,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

Shares of DOV opened at $185.17 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $186.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

