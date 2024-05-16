Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 43,037 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $558,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 36.8% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,620,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $179,759,000 after buying an additional 974,693 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 300.4% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,033,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,327,000 after buying an additional 775,615 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 121.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,035,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,398,000 after acquiring an additional 566,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,903,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GMED. Barclays lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $64.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $65.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,890 shares of company stock worth $5,940,387. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

