Jump Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,443 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,423,000 after buying an additional 307,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,008,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,159,000 after purchasing an additional 193,198 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,988 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 2.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 778,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,728,000 after purchasing an additional 145,552 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.8 %

SNX stock opened at $124.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $124.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.22%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,778.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,600. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNX. Barclays upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

