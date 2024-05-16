Jump Financial LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,191 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,580,000 after buying an additional 959,849 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4,484.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after acquiring an additional 707,903 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $74,492,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,876,000 after purchasing an additional 496,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 127.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 869,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,845,000 after purchasing an additional 487,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $135.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

