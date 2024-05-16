Jump Financial LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 71,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Nova by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nova in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nova by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 294,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,438,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nova in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Nova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Nova Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $202.15 on Thursday. Nova Ltd. has a one year low of $90.59 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.93.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.78 million. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

