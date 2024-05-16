Jump Financial LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after buying an additional 61,933 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 38,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $97.11 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $116.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.