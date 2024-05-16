Jump Financial LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,139 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 415.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 82,466.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 44.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,027.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $65.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.16 and a beta of 0.80.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. William Blair upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

