Jump Financial LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

