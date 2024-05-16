Jump Financial LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.75. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 67,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $3,955,886.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,067,845.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 113,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,670,004 over the last ninety days. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Articles

