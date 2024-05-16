Jump Financial LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 132.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,199 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Enovis in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Enovis by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Stock Up 0.2 %

Enovis stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.10. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Enovis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

