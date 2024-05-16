Jump Financial LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 147.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPK. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $35,265,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,227,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,755,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $4,748,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CPK opened at $112.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.95. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $83.79 and a one year high of $132.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

