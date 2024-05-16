Jump Financial LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 678.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WT opened at $9.55 on Thursday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. WisdomTree’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities upgraded WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

