Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,231,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 328,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after acquiring an additional 66,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.79.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $149,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $149,604.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,163 shares of company stock worth $6,038,858. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

