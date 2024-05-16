Jump Financial LLC Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,906,000 after buying an additional 60,190 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MGE Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MGE Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MGE Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee bought 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.16 per share, for a total transaction of $37,629.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $799,006. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGEE opened at $80.40 on Thursday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $83.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.01. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $164.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.55 million. On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

