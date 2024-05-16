Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 116,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Energy Transfer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,768,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,610,000 after buying an additional 420,433 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Energy Transfer by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 55,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ET. UBS Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.