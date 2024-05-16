Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 1,266.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,865,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,381 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 172,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 38,437 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $28,992,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kyndryl by 510.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 440,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 367,912 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 70.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 129,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 53,516 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KD has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.
Kyndryl Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.57. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kyndryl
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Block Gains on its Cash App and Afterpay Segment Blowouts
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.