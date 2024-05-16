Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 1,266.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,865,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,381 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 172,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 38,437 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $28,992,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kyndryl by 510.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 440,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 367,912 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 70.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 129,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 53,516 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KD has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Kyndryl Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.57. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.