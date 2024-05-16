Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,908,000 after acquiring an additional 181,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 44,044 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 127.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after buying an additional 47,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after buying an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.20.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 1.0 %

PAG stock opened at $159.99 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.45 and a twelve month high of $180.84. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.43.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

