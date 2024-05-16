Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,886,000 after buying an additional 51,387 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,401,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,038,000 after purchasing an additional 209,531 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,869,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,320,000 after purchasing an additional 216,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,410,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,769,000 after purchasing an additional 159,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $22,186,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE SPR opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.96. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.