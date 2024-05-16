Jump Financial LLC Purchases 11,080 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 402.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 77.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after buying an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,572,000 after purchasing an additional 476,201 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 4,863.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 426,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 418,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Moderna by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after purchasing an additional 399,843 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,399,790.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,678,621. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.46.

Moderna Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $129.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.57. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

