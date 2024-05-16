Jump Financial LLC Sells 12,684 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,684 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Guess? worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $26.66 on Thursday. Guess?, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Guess? Announces Dividend

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. Guess? had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GES shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Guess? from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guess?

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 211,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $6,421,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,778 shares in the company, valued at $38,499,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

