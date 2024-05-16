Jump Financial LLC Sells 24,617 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,617 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Itron by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ITRI opened at $108.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $109.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average is $80.32.

Insider Activity

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,827.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $117,577.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock worth $2,785,748. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Itron from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

