Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,808 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 108,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

