Jump Financial LLC Trims Stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Global Ship Lease worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Stock Down 0.5 %

GSL opened at $24.85 on Thursday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $874.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Global Ship Lease Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

