Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Kajima Price Performance

OTCMKTS KAJMY opened at $17.22 on Thursday. Kajima has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98.

About Kajima

Kajima Corporation engages in civil engineering, building construction, real estate development, architectural design, and other businesses worldwide. It engages in the construction of power stations, railways, roads, airports, and seaports; design and consulting; procurement and construction; sales and services; book publishing; hotel and leisure; and greening and insurance businesses.

