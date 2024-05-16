Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Kajima Price Performance
OTCMKTS KAJMY opened at $17.22 on Thursday. Kajima has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98.
About Kajima
