Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 737,600 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the April 15th total of 815,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,376.0 days.

Kansai Paint Price Performance

OTCMKTS KSANF opened at $14.21 on Thursday. Kansai Paint has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $16.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24.

Get Kansai Paint alerts:

About Kansai Paint

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.