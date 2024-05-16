Katherine Jenkins Sells 2,732 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Katherine Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10.

Shares of MKC opened at $74.63 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $364,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.9% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 182.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

