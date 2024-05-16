KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 533,300 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 591,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,666.5 days.

KBC Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS KBCSF opened at $76.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average is $66.86. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $53.07 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

KBC Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company provides demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

