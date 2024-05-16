Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $38.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.25.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $35.65 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,883,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 27.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,686,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,611,000 after buying an additional 3,351,424 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $105,282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,038,000 after buying an additional 2,169,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,993,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,017,000 after buying an additional 1,466,330 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

