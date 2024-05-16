Kelly Services, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday.

KELYA stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $805.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $25.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 80.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 299.7% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,267.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $809,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

